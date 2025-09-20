Amir's Kohli Praise Sparks Fire Before India-Pak Clash

IMAGE: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir hailed Virat Kohli as th 'best human'. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The stage is set for another explosive India-Pakistan showdown. As the Super 4s of the Asia Cup kick off at the Dubai international stadium on Sunday, cricket's fiercest rivalry returns -- this time charged with fresh controversy, lingering resentment, and no shortage of drama after the infamous no-handshake saga.

The tension stems from India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his side refusing to shake hands with the Pakistani players, a move that sparked controversy and dragged both the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council into a storm of exchanges. The fallout has snowballed into a diplomatic flashpoint within cricketing corridors.

Adding fuel to the fire, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir reignited old memories by posting a photograph with Virat Kohli on social media, captioning it with high praise for the ex-India captain.

The picture was from the 2016 T20 World Cup, where Kohli had famously gifted Amir a bat ahead of the India-Pakistan clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

'One thing is for sure, Virat is the best player and best human being in Indian cricket history, respect', Amir wrote on X.

While Amir's words read like a heartfelt compliment for Kohli, they also carried a subtle sting -- a sharp contrast to the current Indian team mired in the no-handshake saga.