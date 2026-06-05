Ashwin: 'Test cricketers should earn their place through first-class cricket'

Ravichandran Ashwin has called for urgent measures to safeguard Test cricket, stressing the importance of first-class cricket as the pathway to the longest format and warning that young players need stronger incentives to pursue red-ball careers.

IMAGE: Vidarbha left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder recieved his India Test call-up for the upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan, after an impressive 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy title-winning season. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about the evolution of Test cricket and the selection criteria for the format.

India rookie Test call-up, left arm spin-bowling all-rounder was one of the stars of Vidarbha's triumphant 2024-25 Ranji Trophy campaign, finishing with a record 69 wickets and scoring 469 runs.

Ashwin was honoured among the 25 'Greatest Men's International Cricketers of the 21st Century' at the Cricinfo Honours Awards 2026.

During the event, Ashwin said, "I don't want to write this in stone and say this is exactly how it's going to be, but Test cricketers should earn their place on the back of first-class cricket."

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin says Test players should earn selection through strong first-class performances.

Former India spinner calls for urgent reforms to keep Test cricket relevant in the modern era.

Ashwin raises concerns over dwindling incentives for young players to pursue red-ball cricket.

Says modern bowlers must adapt faster and operate collectively rather than focusing solely on individual wickets.

He added, "At one point, playing all three formats was very exciting, but there are still cricketers playing first-class cricket who aspire to represent their country in the Test format. Unfortunately, because of various circumstances and the sheer depth of talent in Indian cricket, some of them miss the Test bus. If that continues to happen, how are we going to incentivise players to dedicate 15 to 20 years to first-class cricket, given the lifestyle sacrifices and financial realities involved?"

"Test cricket needs to evolve a little to remain relevant because, as a serious fan of the format, I believe it is at the culmination point, and something needs to happen in a very emergency fashion," he further added.

Speaking at the Cricinfo Honours Awards, where Ashwin was included among the top 25 cricketers of this century, he also touched upon whether the bowlers have adapted to the change in playing style of the modern-day batters.

"Bowlers today are having to adapt at a pace they've never experienced before. Test cricket has evolved, pitches have changed, and conditions have changed, but T20 cricket, because of the game's economic model, is likely to remain a high-scoring sport. As a result, bowlers need to understand that individual wicket-taking may sometimes take a back seat, and they will have to hunt as a pack," he said.

"Cricket, as a sport, has traditionally been slow to evolve. I couldn't hit a ball for six, but I went through baseball camps and learnt through constant feedback. Cricket has now entered a phase where both bowlers and batters must become problem-solvers, not season by season or game by game, but ball by ball. When we embrace that mindset, we will see a different level of execution from both batters and bowlers," he concluded.

'First class cricket needs to be attractive'

IMAGE: Recently, Lucknow Super Giants' bowler Prince Yadav recieved his India ODI call-up on the back of a superb showing in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin said that for India to improve in Test cricket, first-class cricket should be attractive enough for players to take it up, and the problem about incentivising the longest format is a global one, rather than being restricted to India.

The question comes when India's Test cricket performances are in crisis. In back-to-back years, 2024 and 2025, India has suffered morale-shattering whitewash losses to New Zealand and South Africa at home, with the former ending India's home dominance of 12 years. Other than a valiant 2-2 draw against England away from home, there has been very little to cheer up Indian fans in the longest format.

India's poor Test performances over the past two years have also led to the retirement of stalwarts like Ashwin himself, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, leaving India in a state of transition with Shubman Gill as the captain.

"First-class cricket needs to be attractive enough for players to take up. The BCCI has made an attempt by revamping the salary structure, but I don't think Test cricket is just India's problem, it is a global one. Are players being incentivised enough to take up the red-ball game?", Ashwin asked.

Ashwin also pointed out the on-field, travel and off-field toil of Test cricket, which leaves players with a need to recover constantly.

"That is a tough proposition when players can play for a couple of months and pretty much earn a good living. That said, having played Test cricket and put my body on the line, I can say that nothing compares to the feeling at the end of a hard-fought Test match. Nothing can replace it. And if you are serious about Test cricket, young cricketers should be groomed by slightly old-fashioned coaches," he signed off.

In 106 Tests for India, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75, with six centuries and 14 fifties, with a best score of 124. He also took 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, including 37 five-fors and eight ten-wicket hauls.

He is India's second-highest Test wicket taker and one of the country's most well-decorated all-rounders.

Ashwin finished his international cricket career in December 2024 with 765 scalps across formats - second-highest for India, only behind Anil Kumble (953). His tally of 537 wickets for India in Test cricket is also second only to Anil Kumble (619).

Ashwin remains the only player in Test history to have claimed more than five Test hundreds (6) to go along with 500 wickets to his name. He is only behind Ian Botham (5) in the tally of nabbing a Test century and five-for in the same Test, having done so four times.