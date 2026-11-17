The 2018 ball-tampering scandal continues to haunt Australian cricket as former India spinner R Ashwin criticises Pat Cummins for discrediting Usman Khawaja's claims of wider team involvement, reigniting debates on integrity and accountability.

FILE IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins during the press conference on Friday following allegations by former player Usman Khawaja on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Photograph: Jeremy Piper/Reuters

Key Points R Ashwin expressed shock at Pat Cummins discrediting Usman Khawaja's claims regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, suggesting lasting cracks in the Australian dressing room.

Khawaja's autobiography alleges the entire Australian team knew about the ball-tampering plot, contradicting Cricket Australia's initial findings.

Pat Cummins rejected Khawaja's claims as "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense," denying bowler knowledge of sandpaper use.

Former Australia pacer Chadd Sayers has backed Khawaja's account, stating everyone knew of the plan and he removed sandpaper from the field during the Port Elizabeth Test.

Matthew Hayden called for clear answers for supporters, while Irfan Pathan suggested a re-investigation if the Australian media and public seek them.

"Shocked" by the manner in which Pat Cummins discredited Usman Khawaja, former India spinner R Ashwin said the 2018 ball-tampering scandal seems to have left lasting cracks in the Australian dressing room.

In his autobiography, 'Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life', Khawaja claimed that the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering plot, despite Cricket Australia's investigation finding only three players -- Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft --guilty of involvement.

Australia Test captain Cummins rejected the claims as "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense," denying that he or the bowlers knew sandpaper was taken on to the field.

Ashwin Questions Cummins' Response

"Firstly, when Usman Khawaja has mentioned certain things in his book, those are his accounts of the story and we need to respect that. But what happened at Pat Cummins's press conference is that he didn't discredit Usman Khawaja's account of the story; he discredited the man himself. And that is the problem for me," Ashwin said on 'Jiostar'.

"When you can't discredit someone's information, you discredit the person. I know Usman Khawaja; I've played a lot of cricket with him, not on a personal front. He is a man of high integrity and really honest and up-and-straightforward person."

Ashwin pointed out that Cummins, on his third tour then, could not have been part of the leadership group, which he believed included Smith, Warner and possibly Tim Paine.

"I genuinely thought that this conversation would have centred around saying, 'I wasn't aware of what exactly was happening. I wasn't a part of the leadership group.' It was very surprising for me that Pat Cummins had to come to the press conference and discredit the person himself. That was a little bit of a shock to me, watching from afar," the India off-spinner said.

Ball-Tampering Scandal: Lingering Divisions

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja said in his autobiography that knowledge of the plan to manipulate the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa was not confined to those three players and that the whole team should be held responsible. Photograph: James Redmayne/Reuters

During the third Test against South Africa at Newlands in March 2018, Bancroft was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball. Captain Smith, vice-captain Warner and Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia.

"Pat Cummins, who I really admire as a cricketer, is the captain of Australia and, alongside Tim Paine, took on the new regime of trying to rebrand Australian cricket after that incident. He has come out and called what Khawaja has said baseless, nonsense, and something that does not have proof," Ashwin said.

"David Warner has continued on his own thread of saying what he believes is right. So one thing is crystal clear: there were cracks in that Australian dressing room in terms of views and opinions on this, and I don't think it is crackless even now."

Khawaja's Claims Gain Support

Former Australia pacer Chadd Sayers has backed Khawaja's account, saying everyone knew of the plan, and that as 12th man he had removed sandpaper from the field during the Port Elizabeth Test, the match before Cape Town.

"What's happened at the end of this book being written is that Usman Khawaja, while he has said all those statements and given his story, has made only one thing very clear, which is: he is asking for collective accountability. He is saying, which is pretty accurate in this case, that it was not only three people who knew about it; there were more," the 40-year-old Ashwin said.

"And with what we saw of Chadd Sayers and what Usman Khawaja is saying, that makes it five already. So he is right."

Calls For Accountability And Re-Investigation

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said supporters of the game deserve answers.

"The fundamental question here is: what was damaged, and why is it relevant? And it's as simple as this: it's because when integrity is broken, trust then gets damaged, and all of these new accounts have just reopened the questions of accountability. So supporters, in my opinion, really deserve clear answers," he said.

"Eight years passing doesn't automatically resolve the hurt or the disagreement..."

Sharing his perspective, former India pacer Irfan Pathan said: "It's not possible that, if the ball is reverse swinging and as a bowler, I won't know if something has been done to the ball. I'll know straight away..."

"...if something has happened, and if Australian media and people want answers, then the investigation should start again."