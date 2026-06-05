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'Ravi bhai is box office': Ashwin lifts lid on dressing-room drama during Gabba triumph

By REDIFF CRICKET
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June 05, 2026 16:33 IST

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Ravichandran Ashwin recalls the injury that ruled him out of India's historic Gabba Test win, reveals Ravi Shastri's fiery dressing-room reaction and reflects on the unforgettable 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph.

Ravichandran Ashwin said he 'could not stand up' despite wanting to play the series decider in Brisbane

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin said he 'could not stand up' despite wanting to play the series decider in Brisbane. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed how a debilitating back injury denied him the chance to play in India's historic Gabba Test victory in 2021, while also sharing fascinating insights into the tense dressing-room atmosphere and former head coach Ravi Shastri's animated reactions during one of the greatest triumphs in Indian cricket history.

Key Points

  • Ravichandran Ashwin revealed he missed the Gabba Test due to a severe back injury..
  • Ashwin remained with the team throughout the Brisbane Test, assisting the coaching staff.
  • He shared a dressing-room anecdote involving Ravi Shastri angrily throwing a bottle after a dropped catch.
  • India defeated Australia at the Gabba to win the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
 

Speaking at the Cricinfo Honours Awards 2026, where he was recognised among the top 25 cricketers of the century, Ashwin reflected on the memorable Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that saw India overcome adversity to retain the trophy in Australia.

Ashwin played a pivotal role in keeping India's hopes alive in the fourth Test at Sydney. Battling injury alongside Hanuma Vihari, he produced a gritty rearguard effort to help India save the match while chasing an improbable target of 407. The draw ensured the series remained level at 1-1 heading into the final Test at Brisbane.

However, the veteran off-spinner was unable to take the field at the Gabba due to persistent back problems.

"I did want to play that game. I took a lap in the morning, but I just could not stand up. It was very difficult. I missed not being able to play, but I was there for all five days, cheering everyone on. During that particular Test match, I was helping manage the coaching staff and relaying decisions to the boys. Some insane messages were being passed around," Ashwin said.

By the time India arrived in Brisbane, injuries had ravaged the touring squad. Virat Kohli had already returned home after the opening Test for the birth of his child, while several frontline players were unavailable due to injuries. Yet the depleted side scripted one of the most memorable victories in Test cricket.

India's Young Turks Make History at Gabba

The Indian team celebrates with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after victory over Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, January 19, 2021

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after victory over Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, January 19, 2021. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Shubman Gill's magnificent 91 and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89 powered India to a stunning chase of 328 runs, handing Australia their first Test defeat at the Gabba in 32 years and sealing a remarkable 2-1 series victory.

Ashwin also offered a glimpse into the high-pressure environment inside the dressing room, particularly highlighting Shastri's passionate involvement during the contest.

"Ravi bhai is box office when you watch these Test matches. There was one instance when he was fuming. He picked up a bottle and was about to take a sip when a catch was dropped. He just flicked the bottle, someone ducked, it hit the wall and broke. The kind of vibe that Test match had was insane," he said.

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains one of the greatest chapters in Indian cricket. The tour began with India's lowest-ever Test score of 36 at Adelaide before Ajinkya Rahane's century inspired a remarkable comeback victory at Melbourne.

The series then moved to Sydney, where Ashwin and Vihari's courageous resistance preserved a draw despite their injuries. Finally, a fearless young side completed the fairytale at Brisbane, with Gill and Pant leading India to a famous victory that cemented the series as one of the country's finest overseas achievements.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Head Coach Ravi Shastri  

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