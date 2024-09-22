News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin reveals secret to all-round success

Ashwin reveals secret to all-round success

Source: PTI
September 22, 2024 14:39 IST
I think like a bowler, batting comes naturally to me, says Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Home hero Ravichandran Ashwin dished out a match-winning all-round performance with a century and a six-wicket haul to help India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

One of the key architects of India's victory in the series-opener, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says he approaches the game with a bowler's mindset and batting comes to him naturally, adding that he is learning to compartmentalise the two aspects of the game.

 

Home hero Ashwin dished out a match-winning all-round performance with a century and a six-wicket haul to help India thrash Bangladesh by 280 runs in the opening Test in Chennai.

His hundred in the first essay came at a crucial juncture. With Ravindra Jadeja by his side, the duo put up 199-run stand to help India recover from 144/6 to post 376.

"I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first. Batting is something that comes naturally but I have focused my thoughts with batting. Over the last few years," Ashwin, who was adjudged the player of the match, said at the post-match presentation.

"I have tried to compartmentalise. It is a work in progress."

The 38-year-old said he is enjoying the experience of playing cricket, rather than focusing on the achievements. It was his 37th five-for in Test cricket.

"I am probably enjoying my play because of what I am doing not because of what I want to get out of it."

"It (the century) was an opportunity to fight, dig in deep. I've seen so many teammates do it in the past. It was a special innings, didn't sink in till day 2."

In Bangladesh's second innings, the 38-year-old claimed three wickets on the third day and added two more on day four to complete his six-wicket haul (6/88).

The performance was even more special because it came at his home ground.

"Every time I play in Chennai, it's an amazing feeling. I've watched a lot of Tests, international cricket in those stands, to do it in front of those renovated stands is great," he added.

With the win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

