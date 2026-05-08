Ashwin reveals Dhoni was 'annoyed' by his wild celebration

Ravichandran Ashwin reveals how his enthusiastic celebration after dismissing MS Dhoni in the Challenger Trophy led to Dhoni's annoyance but also potentially opened doors for him to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin believed that taking Dhoni's wicket could improve his chances of playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin's overzealous celebration after dismissing MS Dhoni in the Challenger Trophy annoyed the former captain.

Ashwin highlights CSK's successful environment, emphasising the importance of family logistics and support for players.

Ashwin reflects on his IPL career, expressing his desire to finish where he started with CSK and play his final game at Chepauk.

Ashwin praises young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi's exceptional talent, tactical awareness, and clarity under pressure.

Retired India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday revealed that his excessive celebration after dismissing Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Challenger Trophy early in his career had actually annoyed the iconic former captain.

Speaking on JioStar's 'The Ravichandran Ashwin Experience', the off-spinner recalled that he thought his dismissal of Dhoni could give him a chance to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Ashwin's Early Career and CSK Aspirations

"Muttiah Muralitharan was in the team, a legend, bowling his full quota, so I wasn't getting chances (to play for CSK). I didn't play in 2008, but in 2009, I got my first game in Cape Town, against Mumbai Indians, against Sachin Tendulkar. Between 2009 and 2010, I still didn't get many opportunities," said Ashwin who retired from all forms of international cricket in December 2024.

"In the Challenger Trophy, I got a chance to bowl to Dhoni. Dhoni got out twice against our team. Once, he hit a shot towards deep cover and I took a diving catch. I celebrated it so much that he actually got annoyed.

"He (Dhoni) was like, 'What's there to celebrate so much?' I told him, 'Getting your wicket was my dream. Maybe this will open a door for me in CSK.' The next year, I got my chance."

The Secret Behind CSK's Sustained Success

On the CSK environment and the secret behind their sustained success, especially during 2010-2015, Ashwin said, "I think Chennai was one of those early teams with not just good batsmen, but many quality bowlers too. Along with that, a few domestic players came through, like me, Murali Vijay, Badrinath, and Shadab Jakati, who many may not know but played a heroic role for CSK, he was the captain of Goa at that time."

"Wriddhiman Saha was also picked and used in the middle order, and he performed. That was the kind of cricketing environment Chennai had. Also, you didn't have to worry about anything off the field.

"Family logistics, tickets, rooms, travel, everything was taken care of. If my parents wanted to come, it was all arranged. There were buses, cars and everything in place. So instead of worrying about these things under pressure, you could just focus on cricket. These may seem like small things, but they go a long way. You can't buy that goodwill; it has to be built."

Ashwin's IPL Career and Final Wicket

Ashwin, India's second highest Test wicket-taker with 537 scalps from 106 matches, finished his IPL career with CSK as he wanted to end where he started.

"When I got the chance to play for CSK again, the first thought was that I could finish where I started. My intention was to play for 2-3 years. It didn't happen, that's a different story. I won't go there now. But where it started, it finished there.

"And I had another small dream to finish at Chepauk. I couldn't do that. My last IPL game was in Delhi. But if I had played at Chepauk, it would have been even better. Because my last ODI game was at Chepauk. There are many memories on that ground, it's very close to my heart."

Ashwin Praises Young Talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi

On his final IPL wicket, that of prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the spin great said, "It was a bit tactical. Cricket has changed; these Gen Z players hit spinners off their lengths. So, I planned to bowl slightly fuller with drift, which off-spinners get. If extra cover is back, they think I'll bowl wide, but I won't. I'll go towards the pads with turn. That's how I got Sanju Samson's wicket.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi is an exceptional talent. The way he was hitting sixes, I tried to beat him in flight. I pulled the length back to tempt him. He was beaten but adjusted mid-swing and played a reverse sweep towards mid-on. I just said, 'Wow, this is one hell of a player.' At 14, you expect errors or some hesitation against big bowlers, but that wasn't there.

"He's calculating; he's reading the game. When someone has skill, power, tactical awareness, and clarity under pressure, that's a dangerous combination. He has it. Just don't put too much pressure on him. Let him go through his cricketing journey; he has a lot of skill, I'd want him to try red-ball cricket too."