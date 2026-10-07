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Swing, pace and skill: Ashwin backs Bhuvneshwar to make India's 2027 World Cup squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 07, 2026 22:23 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confidently predicted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand could be his ticket back into India's ODI squad and secure his place for next year's 50-over World Cup.

bhuvneshwar kumar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar made an India T20I comeback after a four-year hiatus, following strong IPL performances in 2025 and 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ravichandran Ashwin believes a strong showing in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand could open doors for Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Indian ODI team.
  • Ashwin stated that selectors will be closely watching Bhuvneshwar's performance in New Zealand, potentially leading to his inclusion in next year's 50-over World Cup squad.
  • Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the ball both ways and maintain decent pace makes him a valuable asset, particularly in conditions found in South Africa and Australia.
  • Ashwin emphasised the importance of Bhuvneshwar maintaining his fitness, citing past injury struggles that hindered his career across formats.

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said a fruitful outing in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand might open the doors of the Indian ODI team to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leading to his journey to next year's 50-over World Cup in Africa.

Bhuvneshwar's Path To World Cup

Bhuvneshwar returned to India colours after a hiatus of four years with his selection to the T20I squad to tour New Zealand.

 

"He is going to New Zealand now. I am telling you, if he does well, everyone will immediately say, just take him for the ODI team as well. The selectors will be watching very closely," Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

Bhuvneshwar's last ODI appearance was against South Africa at Paarl in 2022.

"If he swings the ball and shows decent fitness, nobody can stop Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar from sitting together on that flight to the World Cup, with Bhuvneshwar bowling the first ball of the World Cup," said Ashwin.

The UP pacer has so far played 121 ODIs, grabbing 141 wickets.

      • NZ T20Is: How Agarkar's Exit Opened Door for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Swing and Pace Hold the Key

Ashwin said the 36-year-old's ability to swing the ball at a brisk clip will be handy in places like South Africa and Australia.

"Do you want swing? He has swing. If you want it to move one way, he can do that. If you want it to move both ways, he can do that too. And then he has decent pace," he added.

However, Ashwin hoped that Bhuvneshwar would maintain his fitness unlike in the past when he struggled with injuries.

"I am once again putting my neck on the line to say this: if he had worked a little harder, if the timing had been right and if he had avoided those injuries, with the skill set he possesses, he could have been a king for India across all formats," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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