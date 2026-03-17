Ashwin praise for Gambhir: 'He puts team ahead of individuals'

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about his retirement, his relationship with Gautam Gambhir and culture within the Indian dressing room.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin admitted his admiration for Gautam Gambhir's nature to put team before self. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's team-over-individual approach, his bonding with now ODI-exclusive stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and where the current Team India lacks in Test cricket.

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin retired from Tests in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2024-25. Ashwin dismissed talk that Gambhir pushed him and other senior players towards retirement.

Ashwin also spoke of importance of looking beyond individual stars in the dressing room.

Speaking at RevSportz's Trailblazers 4.0, Ashwin reflected on his retirement, leadership within the Indian team and the future of Test cricket.

Ashwin opened up about the moment he realised his time with the Indian team had come to an end.

'At Perth (the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25), I was the senior bowler. Washi played that Test, and I realised that my time was up,' he said.

Following the second Test at Brisbane last year, a pink-ball match where he scored 22 and 7 and took a wicket, Ashwin pulled down the curtains on his Team India career, having taken 765 across all formats for Men in Blue and scoring 4,394 runs, including six centuries and 15 fifties in 233 innings.

A part of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winning teams, Ashwin bowed out of the game as one of India's finest all-rounders with a glorious 15-year-long career -- he picked 537 Test scalps in 106 Tests

His retirement after the Brisbane Test triggered criticism directed at the team management, especially after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also stepped away following the series.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir faced trolling on social media amid suggestions that senior players had been pushed towards retirement. Ashwin, however, dismissed that narrative and backed Gambhir's approach.

'I like Gautam'

'I like Gautam, and many people may have different opinions about him, but he is someone who always puts the team ahead of individuals,' Ashwin said.

'He credits the team, not individuals, and that's something I admire,' he added.

Ashwin also spoke about the culture within the Indian dressing room and the importance of looking beyond individual stars.

'There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people,' he said.

'The team is in transition'

Reflecting on his long association with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ashwin highlighted the bond within the group during their years together.

'The best part about us was that none of us blamed each other. We all wanted India to win and make the country proud. We were motivated to do that,' he said.

Ashwin also shared his views on the challenges facing the Indian Test team during the ongoing transition.

'The team is in transition. Playing against spin is a problem, but for me, batting is not that big an issue. We will produce batters. Bowling is not as effective as batting, and that is where the concern lies,' he concluded.