IPL 2026: Ashutosh Sharma focused on optimising finisher's role

Ashutosh Sharma is gearing up to make a significant impact for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season, focusing on finishing games and maintaining composure under pressure.

IMAGE: Ashutosh Sharma featured in 13 matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, tallying 204 runs at an average of 29.14 and a strike rate of 160.63. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ashutosh Sharma is preparing to finish more games for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL season.

Ashutosh focuses on maintaining composure and trusting his abilities in high-pressure situations.

He aims to perfect his existing game rather than developing new shots for the IPL.

He occasionally discusses the game and life with Shikhar Dhawan.

While aspiring to play for India, his primary focus is on winning matches for Delhi Capitals.

Ashutosh Sharma doesn't feel the pressure of performing on a grand stage like the IPL and remains focussed on finishing more games for Delhi Capitals in 2026 than the last season.

In his first season for DC, Impact Player Ashutosh began the tournament with a bang, smashing an unbeaten 31-ball 66 to pull off a thrilling win over LSG.

However, he and his team were not able to ride the initial momentum created in the tournament, failing to make the play-offs.

Ahead of his third season in the IPL, beginning on March 28, Ashutosh spoke about his preparation.

"The preparation is going very well. We have attended 3-4 pre-season camps. My role would be similar to last year, finishing games for the team at number 6 or 7. I want to win as many games as possible," said Ashutosh, who rose to prominence with his exploits for Punjab Kings in 2024.

The 27-year-old from Madhya Pradesh who plays domestic cricket for Railways surprisingly doesn't feel the pressure when he is playing in front of a packed crowd, a usual scene in the IPL.

The finisher's role is all about keeping calm in high-pressure situations and Ashutosh seems to have figured out that aspect of his game.

"I don't feel the pressure when I am in the middle. I believe in my ability and my hard work. This season I have not developed a new shot or something. It is all about perfecting the game I already have," he said.

With the inclusion Lungi Ngidi and David Miller, Ashutosh feels the unit is well balanced. The Axar Patel-led side finished fifth in the previous edition.

Dreaming of donning India colours

Is there someone with whom he discusses the game regularly?

"I have a few friends. I talk to Shikhar bhai (Dhawan) sometimes about the game and life in general," he said.

Like any other cricketer, Ashutosh aspires to play for India but he doesn't see it as a goal at the same time.

"I don't think of it as a goal. I just want to win every match."

The current Indian T20 side is packed with match winners and someone like Ashutosh will need to do something special to attract the selectors' attention.

Asked if he needs to improve any aspect of his game to reach the highest level, Ashutosh said, "He is ready for whatever comes" in front of him.