Home  » Cricket » Ashes: Relief for England; Head dismissed for 163

Ashes: Relief for England; Head dismissed for 163

Last updated on: January 06, 2026 08:08 IST

Images from Day 3 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head celebrates after completing his century on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Spinner Jacob Bethell claimed the key wicket of dangerman Travis Head to check Australia's charge on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Head scored his third century of the series -- smashing a brilliant 163 from 166 balls, hitting 24 fours and six, before he was trapped leg before wicket by spinner Bethell after he missed the sweep shot.

The left-hander is the leading run-scorer in the series with 600 runs from nine innings, averaging 66.66 with a highest of 170.

Australia were well placed on 288/4 in 68 overs in reply to England's 384 in the post-lunch session with Steve Smith unbeaten on 22.

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head has scored a century at seven different venues in Australia. Photograph: BCCI/X

Head earlier crunched the ball through the covers for four off the 105th delivery he faced for his 12th Test century before raising his helmet aloft on the handle of his bat.

He was dropped on the boundary by Will Jacks on 121.

England burned their final DRS review in a bid to remove nightwatchman Michael Neser lbw only for the video to confirm the impact of Brydon Carse's delivery was outside the line.

Will Jacks

IMAGE: Will Jacks drops the catch to give Travis Head a lifeline off the bowling of Brydon Carse. Photograph: BCCI/X

Carse finally got Neser out for 24 off 90 balls with an outswinger that induced an edge behind.

 

Australia, who started the day on 166-2, lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.

Source: REUTERS
