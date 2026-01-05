HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ashes PIX: Root hits 41st Test century; England on top on Day 2

January 05, 2026 07:57 IST

Images from Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates after reaching his century on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Joe Root hit his second century of the series as England reached 336 for six at lunch on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Root, who brought up his 41st Test hundred and second in Australia with two runs straight down the ground, will resume on 138 not out alongside Will Jacks, who was unbeaten on three.

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates with Jamie Smith after completing his century. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Jamie Smith, who was called back to the crease for a no ball after lamely chipping the ball to a fielder on 22, holed out for 46 off Marnus Labuschagne's occasional bowling just before the break.

England resumed on 211-3 at a sun-bathed SCG with no sign of the stormy weather that washed out the final session on day one.

Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root bats during Day 2. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Harry Brook took a late stab at a Scott Boland delivery to depart for 84.

Ben Stokes followed soon afterwards, caught behind without scoring, when a DRS review revealed the slightest of touches on the England skipper's bat from a Mitchell Starc delivery.

Marnus Labuschagne

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
