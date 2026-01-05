Ashes PIX: Root hits 41st Test century; England on top on Day 2

Images from Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates after reaching his century on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Joe Root hit his second century of the series as England reached 336 for six at lunch on the second day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.



Root, who brought up his 41st Test hundred and second in Australia with two runs straight down the ground, will resume on 138 not out alongside Will Jacks, who was unbeaten on three.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates with Jamie Smith after completing his century. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Jamie Smith, who was called back to the crease for a no ball after lamely chipping the ball to a fielder on 22, holed out for 46 off Marnus Labuschagne's occasional bowling just before the break.



England resumed on 211-3 at a sun-bathed SCG with no sign of the stormy weather that washed out the final session on day one.

IMAGE: Joe Root bats during Day 2. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Harry Brook took a late stab at a Scott Boland delivery to depart for 84.



Ben Stokes followed soon afterwards, caught behind without scoring, when a DRS review revealed the slightest of touches on the England skipper's bat from a Mitchell Starc delivery.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne celebrates after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn.