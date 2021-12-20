News
Ashes PIX: Australia vs England, 2nd Test, Day 5

December 20, 2021 12:21 IST
Images from the fifth and final day of the second Test between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.

IMAGE: Australia's players appeal for the wicket of Ben Stokes during day five of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia need four wickets in two sessions to clinch the second Ashes Test against England, who are reeling at 142/6 at the dinner break on the final day of the day-night contest at Adelaide Oval on Monday.

 

England resumed on 82/4, needing 386 more runs for an improbable win or to at least bat out three sessions to force a draw after being outplayed from day one.

Losing Ben Stokes for 12 was a body blow but Jos Buttler, batting on 16, and Chris Woakes, on 28, will try to delay Australia's victory charge when play resumes.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate after Mitchell Starc, centre, claimed the wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia began with their senior bowlers, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon, who have thrived in this Test in the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Ollie Pope lasted seven balls, a boundary through midwicket his sole contribution, before he nicked Starc to Steve Smith in the slips.

Smacking his bat against his foot as he walked off, Pope has had a poor tour to date and will be worried about his place for the third Test, which starts on Sunday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler bats during Day 5. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Stokes was England's last major hope of salvaging a draw and his batting was restrained, a sweep to the boundary off Lyon in the 55th over a highlight.

A few minutes later though, Lyon delivered a ball that replays showed to be hitting leg stump and Stokes was gone lbw for 12 runs in 110 minutes.

Buttler smacked Jhye Richardson through point for four runs off the quick’s second delivery but England highlights were otherwise sparse.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

