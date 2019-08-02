Ashes PHOTOS: 1st Test, Day 2

August 02, 2019 18:24 IST

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday

IMAGE: Australia's Steve Smith takes a catch to dismiss England's Jason Roy off the bowling of James Pattinson. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Joe Root survived an early scare as he and Rory Burns helped England make a steady start in their first innings of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday, trailing Australia by 213 runs on 71-1 at lunch on day two.

Jason Roy’s first Ashes innings never really got going before he was caught by Steve Smith off the bowling of James Pattinson in the slips for 10.

IMAGE: Australia's James Pattinson has words with England captain Joe Root after a Pattinson delivery to Root hit the bail but failed to dislodge it. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Root then got a reprieve after a superb delivery from Pattinson beat him all ends up, clipped the wickets, but the bails did not come off. The England captain had been given out caught behind, but the Decision Review System showed there was no bat involved.

Both Root and Burns had plenty of nervous moments, with the spin bowling of Nathan Lyon causing problems, but they remain at the crease with England in a good position.