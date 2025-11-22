HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Head Gave England A Taste Of Their Own Bazball Medicine!

How Head Gave England A Taste Of Their Own Bazball Medicine!

November 22, 2025 18:02 IST

'It's been brewing for a bit. I thought it was the right opportunity to do it.'

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head smashed 16 boundaries and four sixes in his 83-ball 123. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia's Travis Head got another chance to open the batting in a Test match on Saturday and made the absolute most of it with one of the great Ashes centuries to drive the hosts to an eight-wicket win over England in the five-match series opener.

The 31-year-old, who habitually tops the order in short formats for his country, said he regularly asks to open the batting but was not a nailed-on certainty even when Usman Khawaja injured his back and was not able to go out.

"It's been brewing for a bit. I thought it was the right opportunity to do it," he told reporters after scoring an astonishing 83-ball 123 to help his side to a two-day triumph.

Stand-in skipper Steve Smith was full of praise for his makeshift opener, who was given the nod to open in the final innings after Marnus Labuschagne added only nine when he was awarded the chance in Australia's first dig.

"That was incredible to witness. You know, we came off at the tea break and we were umming and ahhing who to put up top, and Heady was like, I'll do it," Smith said. "Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks."

"I just felt like the moment was right," Head added.

Australia were no certainties to produce the dominating win that emerged at Perth Stadium, with England bowled out for 172 and 164. The home side did not perform any better with a disappointing 132 in their first innings.

But Head looked like he was playing on an entirely different wicket than the one which both side's fast bowlers feasted on for the better part of five sessions, clubbing four sixes and 16 boundaries in a single-session knock for the ages.

"I was just pleased with the way I started and sort of when we got around that 40, 50 partnership, it felt like it was right there for the taking," Head said.

 

"I felt like I lined them up pretty well. I go by process, and I thought my process for 30 balls was pretty good."

The equal-third fastest century by an Australian came to an anti-climactic end with the hosts 13 short of the 205 target, when the South Australian went for one big shot too many, depositing a Brydon Carse delivery into the hands of Ollie Pope.

"I picked out a fielder on the leg side. (It) happens. I've got out a lot worse ways at Optus Stadium than shoving one to mid-wicket," said Head.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Head high as Australia crush England in first Ashes Test
Shami named in Bengal's Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad
Kuldeep picks key wickets to restrict South Africa
Will Cummins be fit for 2nd Ashes Test?
Why Tea Before Lunch in Guwahati Test...
