Ashes gone in 11 days, but McCullum keen to stay on

December 22, 2025 22:19 IST

Brendon McCullum

IMAGE: After losing the first three Tests of the Ashes series, Brendon McCullum admitted that England had been beaten with bat, ball and in the field. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England head coach Brendon McCullum says he wants to stay in his job despite a three-Test defeat in the Ashes series but says his future is not in his hands.

The New Zealander has come in for criticism during the series with England's 82-run defeat in the third Test at Adelaide giving Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead.

McCullum is contracted through to the end of the World Cup in 2027 so would get another opportunity to reclaim the Ashes in a home series that year if he stays in his post.

"It's a pretty good gig. It's good fun," McCullum was quoted as saying by the BBC. "You travel the world with the lads and try to play some exciting cricket and try to achieve some things.

"You want to try to get the best out of people. I don't do anything to protect the job. It's a matter of trying to just get the very best out of the people."

England's approach in Australia has fuelled criticism that the so-called "Bazball" tactics that have marked out McCullum's reign have been largely discredited.

"I don't know. It's not really up to me, is it?" McCullum said when asked if he thought he would still be in charge for the next Ashes series.

 

"I'll just keep trying to do the job, trying to learn the lessons I haven't quite got right here and try to make some adjustments. Those questions are for someone else, not for me."

England are winless in 18 Test matches in Australia and will be looking to avoid a 5-0 whitewash. The fourth Test starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
