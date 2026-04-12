IPL 2026: Why Wankhede Went Silent Before MI vs RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92, by wearing black armbands and observing a minute's silence during their IPL match.

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League paid tribute to Asha Bhosle. Photograph: IPL T20/X

Key Points Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru players wore black armbands to honour Asha Bhosle.

A minute's silence was observed before the match to pay respect to the iconic singer.

The Indian Premier League acknowledged Asha Bhosle's significant contribution to Indian culture.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru players wore black armbands during their match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to honour legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the day at the age of 92.

A minute’s silence was also observed before the start of the match as a mark of respect for the iconic vocalist, whose voice defined generations of Indian music.

The Indian Premier League paid tribute on social media, highlighting Bhosle’s immense contribution to Indian culture and noting that her legacy will continue to inspire across eras.

Her passing marks the end of an extraordinary musical journey spanning more than eight decades.