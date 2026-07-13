Ash Gardner's wife accuses Australia star of cheating with teammate

Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner faces a personal controversy after estranged wife Monica Wright publicly accused her of infidelity and named teammate Georgia Voll. Neither Gardner nor Cricket Australia has responded.

IMAGE: Monica Wright and Australian cricketer Ashleigh Gardner in happier times. Photograph: Instagram

Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has found herself at the centre of a personal controversy after her estranged wife, Monica Wright, publicly accused her of infidelity and named an Australian teammate in a series of Instagram posts.

Key Points Monica Wright publicly accused Ashleigh Gardner of infidelity on Instagram.

Wright named Australia opener Georgia Voll in one of her posts.

The couple married in April 2025 before reportedly separating months later.

Wright alleged that Gardner had cheated on her and posted a photograph of Australia opener Georgia Voll with the caption: "This is who my wife cheated on me with..." The post quickly spread across social media before drawing widespread attention.

The allegations surfaced shortly after reports emerged that Gardner and Wright had separated following the breakdown of their marriage.

Gardner, Voll and Cricket Australia have not publicly commented on Wright's allegations. News Corp Australia reported that Gardner's management had been approached for comment.

The couple married in April 2025 in a ceremony attended by several members of Australia's women's cricket team.

IMAGE: Monica Wright's Instagram story claims Georgia Voll is the player having an affair with Ashleigh Gardner. Photograph: Monica Wright/Instagram

Following the public fallout, Wright removed photographs of Gardner, including images from their wedding, from her Instagram account.

According to media reports, the relationship began to unravel within months of their marriage. Gardner is said to have moved out of their shared home, reportedly leaving behind only their wedding rings. The couple had also been planning to start a family before the separation, reports claimed.

Gardner, one of Australia's most accomplished all-rounders, has been a mainstay of the national side for nearly a decade and currently serves as vice-captain.

The controversy comes at a time when Australian women's cricket is preparing for a busy international calendar, although there has been no indication that the matter will affect Gardner's availability.

As of now, neither Gardner nor Voll has responded publicly to the allegations.