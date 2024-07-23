News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20s against India

Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in T20s against India

July 23, 2024 12:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Sri Lanka named all-rounder Charith Asalanka as captain of their Twenty20 side on Tuesday ahead of a three-match series against world champions India starting this weekend.

 

The 27-year-old replaces Wanindu Hasaranga, who stepped down as skipper in the shortest format after Sri Lanka failed to make the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies last month.

Sri Lanka and India will play three T20s in Pallekele from Saturday before meeting in three one-day internationals.

Kusal Mendis leads Sri Lanka's ODI side while Dhananjaya de Silva is the Test captain. De Silva and veteran Angelo Mathews were not included in the 16-man T20 squad but there was a place for Hasaranga.

India will also have a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav, who took charge of the T20 team after the retirement of Rohit Sharma following their triumphant World Cup campaign.

T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Brook's Average Second Only To The Don
Brook's Average Second Only To The Don
Root can surpass Tendulkar, Vaughan reckons
Root can surpass Tendulkar, Vaughan reckons
Paris airport strike call likely to affect Games
Paris airport strike call likely to affect Games
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Happy Dressing Room Is A Winning One'

'Happy Dressing Room Is A Winning One'

Is Gambhir The Coach Team India Needs?

Is Gambhir The Coach Team India Needs?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances