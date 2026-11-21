Asaduddin Owaisi hailed Mohammed Siraj's rise from an auto-rickshaw driver's family, praised his 144 Test wickets and determination, and backed the pacer to overcome his omission and make a comeback.

IMAGE: This is the first time since 2022 that Mohammed Siraj was excluded from India's playing XI for an away Test match. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Asaduddin Owaisi backed Mohammed Siraj amid the selection controversy, saying the pacer's determination and hard work would help him fight his way back into the Indian team.

Owaisi highlighted Siraj's humble beginnings and praised his performances, including 144 Test wickets and a leading-wicket-taker finish in India's five-Test England series.

Congress MP Imran Masood alleged discrimination over Siraj's omission and questioned the selection of other players, including Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel urged people not to give the issue a religious colour, insisting that cricket should remain free of hatred and division.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday backed Mohammed Siraj amid the controversy over the pacer's omission from India's playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand, saying it was not easy to suppress or sideline a cricketer of his determination.

The Hyderabad MP recalled Siraj's humble beginnings as the son of an auto-rickshaw driver and praised his hard work and perseverance in establishing himself in international cricket.

Siraj has taken 144 wickets in Test cricket and earned his place in the Indian team through consistent performances, Owaisi said, expressing confidence that the pacer would make a strong comeback.

Owaisi Recalls Siraj's Humble Beginnings

"He hails from a poor family in Hyderabad. He is the son of an auto-rickshaw driver. He has worked incredibly hard. Through his hard work, perseverance and sheer willpower, he has gone on to play several Test matches for India, claiming 144 wickets. It is not easy to suppress him or keep him sidelined. Siraj will make a comeback," Owaisi said.

He also highlighted Siraj's workload during India's five-Test series in England, where the pacer bowled 1,113 deliveries across all five matches and finished as the leading wicket-taker.

Masood Questions Omission Despite Performances

Owaisi's remarks came after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged discrimination over Siraj's omission from the first Test against New Zealand.

Masood claimed the pacer's name was the reason behind his exclusion despite his performances.

"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," Masood had told ANI on Friday.

Masood on Saturday also questioned the selection of other players, including Mohammed Shami and Sarfaraz Khan, and insisted that team selection should be based solely on performance, irrespective of a player's background.

"There’s Mohammed Shami, there’s Sarfaraz, and many others. Selections should be based on performance; if someone is performing well, it shouldn’t matter where they come from," he said.

Mumtaz Patel Urges Restraint

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel, however, urged people not to give the controversy a religious or communal colour.

She said cricket should remain free of hatred and divisions, stressing that players should be selected on merit and suitability for a particular tournament.

"I think this religious divide, hate divide, is not acceptable. Let's not create this atmosphere of hate and divide in our country," Patel said.