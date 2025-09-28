Injury-hit Arundhati ready for World Cup opener vs Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav celebrate a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Arundhati Reddy is likely to be fit for India's women's World Cup 2025 opener against Sri Lanka on September 30 after a good showing in the second warm-up match against New Zealand with two wickets in nine overs on Saturday.

She was taken off the field in a wheelchair during the warm-up game against England on Thursday after sustaining an injury in her follow-through while bowling to Heather Knight in the hit out against England in Bengaluru. She landed awkwardly on the pitch and clutched her left leg.

Doctors raced onto the ground and attempted to help her off the ground before a wheelchair was summoned for the bowler.

The injury appeared to have put her World Cup dreams in jeopardy but her showing against New Zealand on Saturday was good enough to make it to the playing eleven for the Sri Lanka match.

Arundhati made her India debut in 2018 and featured in two T20 World Cups, in 2018 and 2020. However, finding herself on the sidelines after 2021, a standout season with Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), during which she took nine wickets in eight matches, at an average of 28.12 and an economy rate of 7.12, helped her earn her way back to the Indian team and her ODI debut last year.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vicde-captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.