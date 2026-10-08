Cricket crisis leaves Arunachal players in limbo before Ranji opener

Arunachal Pradesh could be forced to forfeit their Ranji opener after an association dispute left the state without clarity over team selection and player travel.

IMAGE: Court battle leaves Arunachal Pradesh’s Ranji campaign hanging by a thread. Photograph: Kind courtesy CSA/X

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh faces a potential forfeiture of its Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland due to an ongoing internal dispute and a High Court case.

The state's U-19 team already forfeited a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim due to the administrative paralysis.

Professional players contracted for the season are in limbo, awaiting instructions for the Ranji opener.

The dispute stems from alleged irregularities in the September elections of the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association, with the High Court reserving its order.

Arunachal Pradesh are in danger of forfeiting their Plate Group Ranji Trophy opener against Nagaland, starting October 11 in Ahmedabad, due to an ongoing tussle between the warring factions and a case pending before the Itanagar bench of the Guwahati High Court.

Impact on State Cricket

On Thursday, Arunachal could not field its U-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-day game against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar. At this point, there is no one in the association who can take a call on selection matters. It is learnt that even professional players who have been contracted to represent the state this season are currently in limbo and have not been informed whether they are supposed to link up in Ahmedabad for the Ranji opener.

Legal Challenges and BCCI Stance

Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association held its elections in September, with Nabam Vivek elected as the president, but multiple district associations moved the High Court alleging irregularities in the polls. The High Court has reserved its order, and even the BCCI cannot form an independent selection panel, as it did in the case of Bihar. Since the case is sub judice, Nabam Vivek, who won the election, could not be contacted.