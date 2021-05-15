News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arun Jaitley Stadium offered as vaccination centre

Arun Jaitley Stadium offered as vaccination centre

Source: PTI
May 15, 2021 23:32 IST
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has written to state government, offering the premises of the Arun Jaitley Stadium to be used as a vaccination site in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaitley confirmed that he has written a letter to the government and his office has received a reply as well.

 

"I had written that if they feel that they require a centre for vaccination, the DDCA premises can be used till Normalcy returns," Jaitley told PTI on Saturday.

"In our stadium premises we have facility where 10,000 people can be vaccinated per day. If they want, till the time there is some semblance of normalcy, they can use it till cricketing activity resumes."

He said that he has got a reply that "chief secretary will look into the matter."

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
