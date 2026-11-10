Arshdeep's Father Confirms Move To Mumbai Indians

'I also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened, and the official intimation has most likely come that the trade has taken place.'

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh has been with Punjab Kings since his debut in IPL 2019. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh's father Darshan Singh confirmed the trade involving Arshdeep moving to Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings.

The trade, though not yet ratified by the BCCI, has been intimated to the families involved.

Arshdeep, a long-serving player for Punjab Kings, is India's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format and has 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches.

The blockbuster trade involving Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya has been confirmed by the left-arm pacer's father Darshan Singh.

Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik is set to move to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep with MI and PBKS agreeing to the trade ahead of next month's IPL auction.

The trade is yet to be confirmed by both franchises as it requires ratification from the BCCI.

Speaking to Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Darshan Singh, who is accompanying Arshdeep during the ongoing tour of New Zealand, said: 'I also found out surprisingly that the trade has happened, and the official intimation has most likely come that the trade has taken place.'

The move brings an end to Hardik's second stint with Mumbai Indians, having returned to the franchise in the 2024 season as captain, replacing long-serving skipper Rohit Sharma.

However, the move did not go according to plan, with the five-time champions failing to qualify for the play-offs twice in the three seasons since Hardik took over the leadership.

Arshdeep's Journey And Future

It was not an easy decision for Punjab Kings to part ways with Arshdeep, who has had a long association with the franchise since his debut in IPL 2019.

His performances in the IPL have helped him break into the international setup, and he is currently India's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format. He has been one of PBKS' most reliable bowlers in the IPL with 111 wickets in 96 matches across the last eight seasons.

'You know a person always have a strong connect with his native place, they never forget that place their whole life. So, Kings XI Punjab was like a native place for Arshdeep, he had a good relationship with them, so you feel a little emotional (when you leave),' Darshan Singh said.

'But all the franchises want to build their own team balance, so that is why they traded him. We are very happy with Mumbai Indians also. His old captain (Rohit Sharma) is there, his old team-mates are there like Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and others, so we are very happy.'

When asked indirectly by Vimal Kumar about Arshdeep's wedding with his girlfriend Samreen Kaur, Darshan revealed: 'It will happen next year'.