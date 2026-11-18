Discover the latest movements in the ICC ODI player rankings, as Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh makes a significant leap, Rohit Sharma drops, and England's Tom Banton soars after a stellar performance.

FILE IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh has made a 12-place jump in the latest ODI rankings. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh gained 12 places to be tied 19th in the ODI bowling rankings on Wednesday.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played only one game in the series, lost eight places to settle for 15th position.

Rohit Sharma dropped a place to be fifth in the batting rankings following a lean series against New Zealand.

England's Tom Banton climbed 34 places to 13th after his match-winning century against Australia.

New Zealand's Will Young rose 15 places to 30th in the Batting Rankings after scoring 125 in the fourth ODI against India.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh on Wednesday gained 12 places to be tied 19th alongside teammate Axar Patel in the ODI bowling rankings.

Arsheep was impressive in the five-match series in New Zealand. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played only game in the series, lost eight places to settle for 15th position.

There is no Indian in the top 10 of bowling rankings.

Indian Players' Ranking Movements

In the batting rankings, Rohit Sharma dropped a place to be fifth following a lean series against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli remain first and third in the charts.

Global Batting Ranking Shifts

England opening batter Tom Banton has climbed 34 places to 13th after his match-winning century against Australia.

Banton struck 121 from 99 deliveries in the second ODI in Adelaide to help England level the three-match series at 1-1.

The innings lifts him to a career-high ranking and gives England four batters inside the top 13.

Ben Duckett has slipped one place to seventh, while Joe Root has gained two spots to ninth after scoring 62 from 68 balls in the same match.

Harry Brook has dropped four places to 12th.

New Zealand's opening batter Will Young has also made progress after scoring 125 from 108 in the fourth ODI against India at Mount Maunganui.

Despite New Zealand losing their seven-year unbeaten home record in ODI series, Young's innings has helped him rise 15 places to 30th in the batting charts.