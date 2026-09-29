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Arshdeep-Samreen Get Lovey-Dovey In Japan

By REDIFF CRICKET September 29, 2026 11:28 IST 1 Minute Read
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Arshdeep Singh is making the most of the rain-affected Asian Games in Nagoya, enjoying a romantic time with girlfriend Samreen Kaur and sharing a charming post from Nagoya Castle.

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur at Nagoya Castle. Photographs: Kind courtesy Arshdeep Singh/Instagram
 

With rain washing out the first few games at the Asian Games, the Indian cricketers are enjoying their time away from the action in Nagoya.

Pace bowler Arshdeep Singh has girlfriend Samreen Kaur for company during the Games.

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur

Arshdeep's Romantic Post

Arshdeep's attempt to turn a romantic post into a witty one might have missed the mark, but his chemistry with Samreen was hard to miss.

'Konnichiwa*- She my Diva,' the fast bowler captioned his Instagram post as he and Samreen posed together in front of the Nagoya Castle.

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur

*Hello in Japanese.

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Arshdeep SinghSamreen KaurNagoyaJapanAsian Games

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