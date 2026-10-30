Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian to claim 150 T20I wickets

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first Indian bowler to achieve the remarkable feat of 150 wickets in T20 Internationals during the 4th T20I against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh is now 9th on the list of wicket-takers in T20Is. Photograph: BCCI.X

Key Points Arshdeep Singh is the first Indian bowler to reach 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

He achieved this milestone by dismissing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner during the 4th T20I.

Arshdeep now holds the record for most T20I wickets by a Full Member nation bowler in a calendar year, with 40 wickets in 2026.

He is the third-fastest bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets in terms of deliveries bowled, taking 2,143 balls.

Arshdeep joins Tim Southee and Mustafizur Rahman as only the third seamer to claim at least 150 wickets in the shortest format.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh made history on Friday by becoming the first Indian bowler to take 150 wickets in T20Is, during the 4th T20I between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

Arshdeep reached the milestone when he dismissing New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner in the 19th over.

Arshdeep's Impressive T20I Record

The left-arm pacer's T20I record now reads: 150 wickets in 103 matches and 99 innings at an average of 20.62 and an economy rate of 8.65, with best bowling figures of 5/51.

The Indian pacer has also set a new benchmark for most T20I wickets by a bowler representing a Full Member nation in a calendar year. With 40 wickets in 2026, he surpassed Ireland's Josh Little, who claimed 39 wickets in 2022. Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (38 in 2024) and India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (37 in 2022) complete the top four.

Fastest to the Milestone

Arshdeep has also become the third-fastest bowler to reach 150 T20I wickets in terms of deliveries bowled, having taken 2,143 balls to achieve the milestone. Only Wanindu Hasaranga (2,035 balls) and Rashid Khan (2,098 balls) reached the mark quicker. With this feat, Arshdeep is now 9th among the leading wicket-takers in T20I history.

He is also only the third seamer to claim at least 150 wickets in the shortest format, joining New Zealand's Tim Southee and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman in a list largely dominated by spinners. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan leads the standings with 200 wickets, making him the only bowler to have reached the 200-wicket mark in T20Is.

Arshdeep finished his four-over spell with figures of 1/38, conceding the fewest runs among the bowlers who completed their full quota of four overs.