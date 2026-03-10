Arshdeep Singh fined for 'dangerous throw' in T20 World Cup final

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively and inappropriately, hitting batter Daryl Mitchell's on the pads as he tried to take evasive action. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for hitting Daryl Mitchell with a dangerous throw.

Arshdeep immediately apologised to Mitchell after the end of the 11th over and also at the end of the match.

If a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



The incident occurred in the 11th over of New Zealand's innings, when Arshdeep fielded the ball on his follow-through and threw it aggressively and inappropriately, hitting batter Daryl Mitchell's on the pads as he tried to take evasive action.

However, Arshdeep immediately apologised to Mitchell after the end of the over, while India captain Suryakumar Yadav also spoke to the Kiwi batter.

After the match, Arshdeep once again said sorry to Mitchell and the two players also shook hands and embraced each other.

'I

want to say sorry to Mitchell. My throw reverse swung a bit too much and hit him on the body. I told him that it was not intentional,' he told JioHotstar after the final.On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Allahuddien Paleker and fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock levelled the charge against the pacer."Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match," said ICC in a media release.'In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,' it added.Arshdeep accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.The Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. If a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.



Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged.