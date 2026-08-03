Arshdeep Drops Heart Emoji On Samreen's Post

Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur are creating a stir on social media with their recently confirmed relationship...

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur. Photograph: Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Key Points Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur's relationship is now Instagram official.

A recent social media exchange between Arshdeep and Samreen has generated significant fan speculation.

Arshdeep is preparing for the new domestic season, including selection for the North Zone squad in the Duleep Trophy.

The Duleep Trophy offers Arshdeep a crucial opportunity to enhance his red ball cricket profile.

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh and actor-model Samreen Kaur have again got fans talking with their latest social media exchange.

Samreen shared a short video on Instagram, and Arshdeep dropped a bear emoji and a red heart emoji in the comments. She replied with a red heart and a lock emoji, prompting plenty of speculation among fans.

Arshdeep's Domestic Cricket Focus

The social media buzz comes as Arshdeep gears up for the new domestic season.

Arshdeep received a boost on Monday after being named in the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy.

The tournament presents another chance for the 27 year old to strengthen his red ball credentials after injury and team combination prevented him from making his Test debut during India's 2025 tour of England.