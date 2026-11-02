Arshdeep Defends Girlfriend Against Trolls

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh defends girlfriend Samreen Kaur after she fiercely responded to online trolls criticising their relationship.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh backed girlfriend Samreen Kaur on Instagram, urging fans to 'live and let live'. Photograph: Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur/Instagram

Key Points Samreen Kaur criticised online trolls for judging her relationship with Arshdeep Singh and accusing her of seeking fame.

Samreen declared her intention to post about her relationship and to block those spreading negativity on her profile.

Arshdeep shared Samreen's post, expressing pride in her strength and urging fans to 'live and let live' and spread love.

Arshdeep Singh defended girlfriend Samreen Kaur after she lashed out at trolls criticising her for her relationship with the pace bowler. Arshdeep and Punjabi actress Samreen made their relationship public in July.

Samreen's Strong Response

In an explosive post on Instagram, Samreen called out the trolls for judging her. 'The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame.

'If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway.

'I've been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship.

'God has blessed me in so many ways to be able to afford my own travel and lifestyle since I was a child and I'm grateful.

'And I am incredibly lucky to have found someone I genuinely wish I'd met earlier. Someone who completes me in ways I don't owe anyone an explanation for. I'll post about myself, him, and us because that's my life.

'If you don't like seeing it, feel free to leave my page. I'm especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting.

'Me and my team are blocking every person who's coming here to take out their personal frustrations. My profile isn't a place to project your hate for life. And to everyone who shows us genuine love, ily guys so much x.

'I'm happy, I'm in love, and I'm living my life. That's all that matters. Please let us be.'

Arshdeep's Message of Support

Arshdeep shared Samreen's story on his Instagram and urged the fans to 'live and let live'.

'I'm proud of you baby. You are so strong. To all the people too concerned for what we should and what we shouldn't do, please take a break. Live and let live. Make this world and internet a better place.'

'Spread love and let love find you. Be warm and kind. It will come back to you in ways you never expected. God has been so kind to bless me with someone who is so pure, understanding and full of love.

'To love and to be loved is the best feeling a human can experience and I hope you all get to experience that feeling sooner than later. To all our well-wishers thank, you for the kindness and love.'