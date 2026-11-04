Arshdeep Dedicates Celebration to Girlfriend

Arshdeep Singh made headlines in the first ODI against New Zealand by dedicating his unique wicket celebration to his girlfriend, Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh dedicated his wicket celebration to his girlfriend, Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur, during the first ODI against New Zealand.

He explained the celebration as a shared dance step they do together.

Arshdeep had previously defended Samreen against online trolling, urging fans to 'live and let live'.

Arshdeep Singh had more than just wickets to celebrate against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday, dedicating his trademark celebration to his girlfriend, Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur.

'That's for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that,' Arshdeep said when asked about his celebration.

A Public Display of Affection

The pacer had earlier come out in support of Samreen after she faced online trolling over their relationship. Arshdeep shared her Instagram story and urged fans to 'live and let live'.

The couple made their relationship public in July, and Arshdeep made sure to give her a special mention on the field as well.

On-Field Performance

His celebration came on a productive day for India's bowlers, with Arshdeep leading the attack with four wickets. Gurnoor Brar picked up three, while Anshul Kamboj claimed two as New Zealand were bowled out for 185 in 40.2 overs at Eden Park.