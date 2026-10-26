Arshdeep Could Make Test Debut as India Plans NZ Tour Rotation

India bowling coach Morne Morkel reveals a 'bulletproof' workload management plan for the New Zealand tour, including rotation and backup bowlers ahead of the Tests.

IMAGE: Pacer Arshdeep Singh could join India's Test squad amid workload plan. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India plans to retain a dedicated group of bowlers in New Zealand as backup for the two-match Test series due to a packed schedule.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is being considered for a role in this "bulletproof" workload management plan, despite not having played Test cricket for India.

The team management aims to rotate bowlers during the five-match ODI series to provide match practice and gradually build workloads for the Test matches.

The Test series begins just four days after the conclusion of the ODI series, necessitating careful management of player fitness.

This strategy is part of a long-term workload management plan devised months before the tour, ensuring all bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, are prepared.

India are planning to retain a dedicated group of bowlers in New Zealand as backup options for the two-match Test series next month and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is being considered for a part in this "bulletproof" workload management plan, bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Monday. The Indian team management has drawn up this strategy for its bowlers to help them navigate a packed schedule comprising five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches here.

Strategic Bowling Unit for New Zealand

"We are planning a group of bowlers that we would like to potentially stay behind as cover because of the schedule. Closer to the time, once we get a better understanding of the conditions at this time of the year, we'll get a clear picture regarding the make-up of our bowling unit," Morkel said on the eve of the third T20I in Wellington.

White-ball specialist Arshdeep has not played Test cricket for India, but his ability to move the ball both ways has kept him in contention for a red-ball debut. "On paper and in the back of our minds, there is a nice group of bowlers that can suit all conditions, and Arshdeep is definitely in that conversation. "He's a guy that always works hard and ticks all the boxes, so if needed with the red ball, I'm pretty sure he'll be fine," the former South African fast bowler added.

Workload Management and Rotation

The Test series is due to start on November 19, just four days after the conclusion of a five-match ODI rubber that will follow the ongoing T20 engagement between the two sides. The decision to retain fast bowlers as cover is part of a long-term workload management strategy devised months before the tour.

"...every bowler is clear on what is expected of them in terms of workload and bowling. As you are aware, a couple of guys are playing in the A-side to get ready for red-ball cricket," Morkel said. He also stated that bowlers would be rotated during the one-day internationals to provide them with match practice ahead of the Test series, allowing them to build up their workloads gradually without risking burnout.

"In the 50-over format, we will also rotate and give guys the game time needed to prepare for the Test matches. We've got a bulletproof plan at the moment in terms of how we mapped everything out, but unfortunately, not everything always goes according to plan. "The back-up and combinations we have are all in place and ready in terms of rotation, making sure everyone, including Jasprit Bumrah all the way down, is ready for the first red-ball Test and the 50-over games," Morkel said.