Arshdeep, 6 J&K stars picked for North Zone in Duleep Trophy

The full North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, featuring prominent players like Arshdeep Singh and captain Kanhaiya Wadhawan, as they aim to make their mark in Indian domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh has been named in the North Zone Duleep Trophy squad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh, a white-ball specialist, has been selected for the North Zone Duleep Trophy squad.

Jammu and Kashmir's Kanhaiya Wadhawan will captain the 15-member North Zone team.

Six players from the Ranji Trophy-winning Jammu and Kashmir side have been included in the squad.

The squad features promising talents like Anshul Kamboj, Yash Dhull, and Ayush Badoni.

The Duleep Trophy, starting August 23, offers a crucial platform for players to make a national mark.

India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh was on Monday named in the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy with Jammu and Kashmir's wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan appointed captain of the 15-member side.

Arshdeep, a white ball specialist for Team India, was included in the Test squad during the 2025 tour of England but injury and combination related issues didn't allow him to make his red ball debut.

Key Selections And Team Composition

Another Test team discard, Haryana's Anshul Kamboj, was also included in the North Zone squad for the tournament starting August 23.

Fresh from Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph, the selectors rewarded the champion side with six players in the squad. Besides Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh were included.

Delhi's Ayush Badoni was named vice-captain, while veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, was not considered for the tournament as Duleep Trophy is more about players trying to make a mark at national level. Pacer Auqib Nabi will be unavailable as he is on national duty.

Delhi has the next highest representation after Jammu and Kashmir with opener Sanat Sangwan, former skipper Yash Dhull, stocky middle-order batter Ayush Doseja and Badoni making the squad. India A regular Nishant Sindhu, Abid Mushtaq and Arjun Sharma provide the spin and all-round options.

North Zone squad: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Captain), Ayush Badoni (Vice-Captain), Sanat Sangwan, Qamran Iqbal, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Abdul Samad, Nishant Sindhu, Arjun Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Arshdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yudhvir Singh, Nikhil Kashyap.