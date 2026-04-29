Arjun Tendulkar gets nod for T20 Mumbai League auction

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been cleared to participate in the T20 Mumbai League auction, boosting the tournament's profile and offering him a new opportunity.

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar played for Goa for the past few seasons after moving from Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhant Addhatrao cleared for T20 Mumbai League auction.

BCCI guidelines allow participation if no state league played in the last 12 months.

Auction for men's and women's T20 Mumbai League to be held on May 2.

Arjun Tendulkar previously played for Goa, Addhatrao for Puducherry.

T20 Mumbai League tournament scheduled for the first half of June.

Arjun Tendulkar and wicketkeeper-batter Siddhant Addhatrao have been declared eligible to be part of the T20 Mumbai League auction ahead of the tournament's fourth edition, after representing different state associations last season.

While Tendulkar has played for Goa for the past few seasons after moving from Mumbai, Addhatrao is said to have obtained a No-Objection Certificate from Puducherry after representing them last season.

According to sources, both Tendulkar and Addhatrao were cleared by the BCCI to participate in the T20 Mumbai League, as neither has played in any state league over the past 12 months.

The auction for both the men's and women's competitions will be held on May 2, with the tournament set to take place in the first half of June.

BCCI Guidelines on T20 League Participation

"To maintain focus and prevent excessive exertion, each player is permitted to participate in only one officially recognised cricket league, excluding the Indian Premier League (IPL), during a twelve-month period commencing from the conclusion of the tournament in which they last participated," as per the BCCI guidelines for state associations hosting T20 tournaments.

"For instance, if a player has participated in a Twenty20 tournament organised by a State Association, which concluded on August 31, 2024, they will not be permitted to participate in any other Twenty20 tournament organised by any other State Association until September 1, 2025," it adds.

In the case of Tendulkar and Addhatrao, the players have not taken part in any T20 league organised by any state association in the last 12 months.

Tendulkar is a part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad in the IPL whereas Addhatrao was a part of Puducherry's Ranji Trophy squad last season.