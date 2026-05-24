Arjun Earns Dad Sachin's Praise After IPL 2026 Debut

Sachin Tendulkar posts emotional message after Arjun's long-awaited LSG debut in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar celebrates Prabhsimran Singh's wicket at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Eliminated from the tournament and playing their last match of IPL 2026 at home, Lucknow Super Giants finally handed Arjun Tendulkar his debut against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

Key Points Arjun Tendulkar made an impressive debut for LSG with figures 1 for 36 in four overs.

He got the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh in his 3rd over.

Dad Sachin Tendulkar puts out appreciative note for Arjun on X.

Tendulkar Jr had a decent outing in Lucknow as he scored 5 runs and bowled impressively for figures of 1 for 36 off his four overs.

The 28 year old showed gumption with the ball after coming out to bat in the 18th over of LSG's innings.

The southpaw came out to bat at the fall of Mukul Choudhary's wicket and got off the mark off the very first ball with a single to cover off Marco Jansen's bowling.

He then drove Vijaykumar Vyshak for a single to mid-off off the first ball of the 19th over.

With Abdul Samad at the other end, he was sharp while running between the wickets to take 6 runs in the penultimate over.

Arjun the kept a cool head when Samad refused three singles on the trot in the final over, even being sent back off the third ball of the over, before Samad whacked a six and two fours as 17 came off it and LSG finished with a strong 196 for 6.

LSG pacer Mohammed Shami made early inroads and took out Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly inside the Powerplay. But Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh then got stuck into the LSG bowlers and reached 65 for 2 inside the Powerplay overs.

Rishabh Pant then called on Arjun Tendulkar to bowl the 7th over. The left-arm seamer bowled four good balls -- a short delivery on the leg side then hurried Prabhsimran on the pull. The ball hit the PBKS opener on his gloves but Rishabh Pant put down the catch.

Tendulkar conceded four singles in his opening over.

Sachin salutes Arjun's hard work>

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar praises son Arjun X after his maiden wicket in IPL 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/X

In his second over Tendulkar adopted the short ball with little effect as Shreyas and Prabhsimran took him down for 15 runs.

Unfazed, Tendulkar came back for his second spell in the 15th over and started with three full tosses, one put away by Shreyas to wide long on for a boundary.

That prompted Tendulkar to change his length and follow the batter who tried to come down the track but Shreyas did well to ride the bounce and play the ball past backward point for another four.

Two balls later, Tendulkar got rid of Prabhsimran with a pin point yorker that the batter failed to dig out. He was hit on the pad, right in front of the middle peg, Tendulkar's appeal got the umpire's nod and he got his maiden IPL 2026 wicket.

Tendulkar gave just five runs in his final over as he bowled full and fast, making it hard for Shreyas and Suryansh Shedge to get in the big hits.

Tendulkar Jr's impressive outing prompted a note of appreciation from his legendary dad.

'Well done, Arjun,' Sachin started the note on X with a heart emoji.

'Proud of the way you've carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match.

'Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always.'