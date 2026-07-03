England squad for India ODI series: Archer returns, Coles, Tongue earn maiden call-up

England have included uncapped James Coles and Josh Tongue in their ODI squad against India, while Jofra Archer returns and the visitors are expected to field a near full-strength side.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer, who has endured persistent physical issues, last played an ODI for England in November 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points England have named uncapped all-rounder James Coles and fast bowler Josh Tongue in a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India.

Jofra Archer returns to England's ODI setup for the first time since November 2025, with Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood and other pace options also included.

India are expected to field a near full-strength squad featuring Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, while Virat Kohli's participation will depend on his fitness.

Uncapped all-rounder James Coles and fast bowler Josh Tongue were on Friday named in England's 16-member side to face India in a three-match ODI series later this month.

India and England, who are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, will play three ODIs on July 14, 16 and 19 in Birmingham, Cardiff and Lord's respectively.

England also named seamers Gus Atkinson and 29-year-old Saqib Mahmood in the squad to take on a near full-strength India, with Virat Kohli's availability depends on his fitness.

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma and ace fast bowler Jasprit Burmah are set to feature in the series.

• 2nd T20I: Will India stick with Samson or pick Sooryavanshi?

Archer Returns After Long Injury Layoff

England pace spearhead Jofra Archer has also been named in the side, with the right-arm bowler set for return to ODI cricket for the first time since November 2025.

England Squad: Harry Brook (Captain), Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, James Coles, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.