Archer breach could have cost ECB millions, says Giles

Archer breach could have cost ECB millions, says Giles

July 17, 2020 09:27 IST
'He's a young man, young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them.'

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Media reports said the England fast bowler exited the bio-secure bubble to go to his flat in Brighton after the first Test against West Indies in Southampton. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Paceman Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a "disaster" and ended up costing the board tens of millions of pounds, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles said.

 

England dropped Archer from the second Test against the West Indies following the breach, announcing the decision only hours before the start of the match on Thursday.

The ECB did not state the nature of the violation but media reports said the Barbados-born 25-year-old exited the bio-secure bubble to go to his flat in Brighton after the series opener in Southampton.

"This could have been a disaster. The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds," Giles told British media.

"The potential knock-on effect I don't think he could have understood. He's a young man, young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them."

Archer, who has apologised, will commence five days of isolation and have two COVID-19 tests. England coach Chris Silverwood said the player would receive plenty of support.

"He knows he has done that and we will support him the best we can," Silverwood said.

"He's got five days stuck in a hotel room, so we've got to make sure he's alright from a well-being point of view, that we look after him."

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
