'Aquib Nabi deserved a chance,' says former India star

Suresh Raina champions Auqib Nabi's inclusion in the India Test squad, citing his pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph.

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi played a crucial role in Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji Trophy win, taking 60 wickets. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Suresh Raina believes Auqib Nabi deserved a chance in the Test match against Afghanistan.

Raina acknowledges Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj's good form in the current bowling attack.

Gurnoor Brar's selection is attributed to his height and Shubman Gill's input.

Raina praises the selection committee for identifying top performers in red-ball cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said that Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi should have got a chance to feature in the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to his crucial role in helping his team lift the Ranji Trophy for the first time ever.

When the team for the one-off Test against Afghanistan at home was announced on Tuesday, a massive omission was Auqib, who played a massive role in J-K's maiden Ranji triumph this year, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with 60 wickets at an average of 12.56, with best figures of 7/24, including two four-fers and seven five-wicket hauls.

Raina's Rationale For Nabi's Selection

"Auqib Nabi should have gotten a chance. He played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time," , JioStar expert Raina said on JioHotstar.

However, he said that Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj are bowling with good line and length and the uncapped pacer Gurnoor Brar, who is tall, is in the squad because his Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill, providing some inputs about the team he wanted, and the bowler offers a lot of difference with his "height and build".

Insights On Other Bowler Selections

"I feel Prasidh (Krishna) and (Mohammed) Siraj are bowling well with good line and length. They have pace, and Gurnoor, who is 6'5", comes from Punjab and has taken 52 wickets in 18 first-class matches. I am sure Shubman Gill would have given his inputs about the kind of bowlers he wanted. Gurnoor offers a point of difference because of his height and build. You also see players like Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey being picked, so I feel Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh are doing a good job in the selection committee. They have been watching matches all around the country and would have kept an eye on the top performers during the red-ball season," he added.