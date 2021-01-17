News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Apex Council meeting: BCCI undecided on Ranji schedule

Apex Council meeting: BCCI undecided on Ranji schedule

Source: PTI
January 17, 2021 22:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly remains committed to Ranji Trophy but a few others were not on the same page

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly remains committed to Ranji Trophy but a few others were not on the same page. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The fate of India's premier domestic event, Ranji Trophy, remained undecided but the BCCI Apex Council on Sunday gave its approval to begin women's cricket season in the country from March.

India's domestic season, which was delayed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally took off earlier this month with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The tournament is being played in a bio-secure bubble.

 

A decision on Ranji Trophy was expected to be taken in the meeting on Sunday but the members could not find a consensus, despite BCCI president Sourav Ganguly batting firmly for the prestigious first-class tournament.

"The president remains committed to Ranji Trophy but a few others were not on the same page and wanted to host Vijay Hazare Trophy instead (50-over event). The operations team has been asked to work on the logistics for Ranji Trophy, which is obviously a much bigger challenge in the current circumstances," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"It will be either Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare and it will be decided by the end of this week," the official said.

With the IPL likely to be played in the in March-April window, the Board is finding it tough to slot in the first-class tournament.

Women's cricket too was discussed at length, and in a development which will be music to the ears of top cricketers, the season will probably start from March with senior cricket.

The BCCI will also approach Sri Lanka and England to resume international cricket for the national team which has been starved of action since the T20 World Cup final in March.

"It is likely to be a full-fledged domestic season for women and there will be finally some cricket for our international stars with Sri Lanka and England expected to come to India," the official added.

The BCCI will continue to push for tax exemption by the government for the T20 World Cup, scheduled in October-November. The matter was discussed in the meeting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Sundar registers highest score for No7 debutant in Aus
Sundar registers highest score for No7 debutant in Aus
'Washington-Shardul partnership was outstanding'
'Washington-Shardul partnership was outstanding'
PIX: Washington, Thakur rally India with gritty knocks
PIX: Washington, Thakur rally India with gritty knocks
Sundar expected Shardul to get to his fifty with a six
Sundar expected Shardul to get to his fifty with a six
Thakur's grind from 10-ball Test debut to Brisbane
Thakur's grind from 10-ball Test debut to Brisbane
Shiv Sena to contest West Bengal assembly polls: Raut
Shiv Sena to contest West Bengal assembly polls: Raut
Farmers to go ahead with tractor rally on R-Day
Farmers to go ahead with tractor rally on R-Day

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Sundar expected Shardul to get to his fifty with a six

Sundar expected Shardul to get to his fifty with a six

India's batting hero, Thakur says he's no dud with bat

India's batting hero, Thakur says he's no dud with bat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use