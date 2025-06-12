Any ball had their name on it: Rabada on Aus collapse

IMAGE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Beau Webster, caught out by David Bedingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Kagiso Rabada etched another milestone into his illustrious career on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, as he surpassed South African great Allan Donald to move into fourth place on South Africa's all-time list of Test wicket-takers. He pulled the Proteas back into the game, as he finished with 5/51 against Australia and dismantled them for 212 on Wednesday.

"Means a lot to get past Allan Donald, what a legend," Rabada said after his outstanding spell.

"Primary is to keep running in and doing the job," he said.

Reflecting on the day and the atmosphere, Rabada added, "Coming here about a week ago, could already feel the atmosphere. Great to see the support for us. Feels like a home game. Means a lot to play for South Africa. Given my all each and every time. Happy to do the job."

Speaking about the pitch conditions and the flow of the game, he noted, "It was moving around a bit. With the new ball it seemed harder to score. As the ball got softer and they showed intent, they got some runs away. But you always felt that, on this wicket, especially with the way they were playing, any ball had their name on it."

With this performance, Rabada surpassed legendary fast bowler Allan Donald in the list of South Africa's highest wicket-takers in Test cricket. The 30-year-old now has 332 wickets in 71 Tests, overtaking Donald's tally of 330 wickets in 72 matches. Rabada now sits fourth on the all-time list of South African Test wicket-takers.