Anvay Dravid, Vineeth reflect on India's 'amazing' U-19 Asia Cup triumph

Young Indian cricketers Anvay Dravid and VK Vineeth share their exhilarating experiences and insights following India's dramatic one-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 final, a match described as an "amazing" rollercoaster ride.

IMAGE: India Under-19 player Anvay Dravid speaks to the media on his arrival in Chennai after the team U19 Asia Cup title win on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Anvay Dravid described India's one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Men's Asia Cup final as an "amazing" rollercoaster experience, winning on the last ball.

Anvay, son of Rahul Dravid, shared that his father offers occasional tips but doesn't interfere excessively.

India successfully chased down Pakistan's target of 338 runs, finishing at 339/9 to clinch the title.

VK Vineeth expressed immense pride in representing India Under-19 from Tamil Nadu and winning the Asia Cup.

U19 Coach Yere Goud felt confident of a win if Pakistan was kept under 350, praising the team's comeback.

Describing India's thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final of the U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 as an "amazing" experience, young batter Anvay Dravid said it was a special feeling to lift the continental title after a rollercoaster contest that went down to the final ball.

Anvay, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, along with fellow India U-19 batter VK Vineeth, arrived in Tamil Nadu on Sunday and received a warm welcome at the airport following India's memorable triumph.

A Rollercoaster Victory

"It was a great match yesterday. We were able to win on the last ball, and it was an amazing match. It was a great feeling to win the Asia Cup, especially after such a close match where it was a rollercoaster ride. At one point, we thought we were almost out, but to pull it back from there was amazing," Anvay told the media upon his arrival.

Speaking of the tips his father shares with him, Anvay said: "In between, here and there, he (Rahul Dravid) just tells me a few things, not too much."

Chasing a Challenging Target

India produced a remarkable performance in the final on Saturday, chasing down Pakistan's imposing target of 338 runs to finish at 339/9 and clinch the title by one wicket at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Speaking about the challenging final against Pakistan, Vineeth described representing the country at the Under-19 level as a matter of immense pride, particularly as a cricketer from Tamil Nadu. "The game was very good. It was very challenging, as we were playing against a good opponent like Pakistan. It is a very proud moment to represent India Under-19 from Tamil Nadu, and it is also a proud moment to win the Asia Cup as a Tamil Nadu player. I will go to the Tamil Nadu Under-19 camp and eventually play the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu, and eventually play at higher levels like the IPL, TNPL, and for the country," Vineeth said.

Coach's Perspective

U19 Coach Yere Goud, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, told the media: "Initially, when they started, I felt they might reach 400. However, the way we brought ourselves back into the game during the last ten overs—I felt that if we could keep them under 350, we would have a real chance. Given how we started and how we finished, I truly believe we can pull this off."