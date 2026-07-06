Anvay Dravid's Heroics Propel India U19 To Strong Total vs SL U19

Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, showcased his batting prowess with a brilliant 87, guiding India U19 to a strong total against Sri Lanka U19 in the second Youth ODI.

IMAGE: Anway Dravid top-scored with 87 to help India U19 to 285 in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series in Hambantota on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasanna Rodrigo/X

Key Points Anvay Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, scored a vital 87 runs off 67 balls for India U19.

Dravid's innings included nine fours and a six, marking his first Youth ODI fifty.

He formed a crucial 145-run partnership with Arjun Rajput (76) after India U19 lost early wickets.

India U19 posted a competitive total of 285, despite Gimhan Mendis's five-wicket haul for Sri Lanka.

India U19 holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match Youth ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Promising Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, made a 67-ball 87, leading India U19 to a competitive 285 against Sri Lanka U19 in the second Youth ODI of the three-match series in Hambantota in Sri Lanka on Monday.

Anvay Dravid's Crucial Partnership

Electing to bat, India U19 slipped to 81 for four in the 19th over but found saviours in Anvay, who struck nine fours and a six, and Arjun Rajput (76, 81b). Wicketkeeper-batter Anvay and Rajput added 145 runs for the fifth wicket to take India to 221 before the latter was caught short of his crease by Dimantha Mahavithana's throw.

Anvay was quite aggressive during his stay, hammering Chamika Heenatigala for a six and four in successive balls and fetching his first-ever Youth ODI fifty in 47 balls. A century was there for his taking, but Anvay fell to left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, the star for Sri Lanka with figures of five for 41. His departure reduced India U19 to 263 for seven, and the visitors soon folded, losing the remaining three wickets for 22 runs.

India U19 are leading the three-match series 1-0 after beating the home side by four wickets in the first match. On that occasion, the Indian colts chased down 321 with four balls to spare, even though Anvay could only make 14.

Brief scores: India U19: 285 all out in 47.2 overs (Anvay Dravid 87, Arjun Rajput 76; Gimhan Mendis 5/41) vs Sri Lanka U19.