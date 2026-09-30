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Rahul Dravid's son Anvay named captain of Karnataka U-19 team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V September 30, 2026 19:32 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Promising wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, has been named captain of the Karnataka U-19 team for the prestigious Vinoo Mankad Trophy, highlighting his rising profile in Indian junior cricket.

Anvay Dravid

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid, a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter, recently featured in India U-19 matches against Australia and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prasanna Rodrigo/X

Key Points

  • Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, has been appointed captain of the Karnataka U-19 team.
  • He will lead the team in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, a one-day format tournament.
  • The tournament is scheduled to be played in Visakhapatnam from October 8-16.
  • Karnataka is placed in Elite Group E alongside Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi.

Promising Anvay Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, was on Wednesday appointed as captain of the Karnataka team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy Details and Karnataka's Squad

The one-day format U-19 tournament will be played at Visakhapatnam from October 8-16.

 

The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter Dravid had recently featured in India U-19's three-match ODI series against Australia in Rajkot, where he played two matches.

The 17-year-old was also picked in India U-19's tour of SriLanka in July this year.

Karnataka are placed in Elite Group E along with Gujarat, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Squad:

Anvay Dravid (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Nitish Arya, Dhruv Krishnan, R Rohith Reddy, Aadharsh SJ, Sujay Korwar, Varun Patel (Wicketkeeper), Aniketh Reddy, P Tejas Reddy, Samarth M Kulkarni, Vaibhav C, Gaurav Venkatesh, Rathan BR, Preetham Raj K, Dhyaan M Hiremath.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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