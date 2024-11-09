Anvay Dravid in Karnataka probables for Vijay Merchant Trophy

IMAGE: Batting great Rahul Dravid's sons Samit and Anvay have been doing well in age group cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid, was on Saturday named in the Karnataka probable list of players for the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, beginning from December 6.



Anvay is the one of the three wicketkeepers named in the 35-member probable list with Aditya Jha and Joy James being the other two.



Anvay, who had captained the state Under-14 side last year in the inter-zone meet, had cracked an unbeaten 200 for Bangalore Zone against Tumkur Zone in the KSCA Under-16 Inter Zonal tournament recently, underlining his potential.

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid is the one of the three wicketkeepers in the 35-member probable list. Photograph: Kind courtesy Six Cricket Community/Instagram

His elder brother Samit is currently playing for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy against Baroda in Vadodara.

Samit, a medium pace all-rounder, made a 71 off 141 balls (11x4), but Karnataka succumbed to Baroda by an innings and 212 runs.



Former state players Kunal Kapoor and Adithya B Sagar will be the head coach and bowling coach of the Under-16 team respectively for the Vijay Merchant Trophy.