Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag named in India U19 squad for Asia Cup

Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, the talented sons of cricketing stalwarts Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, have earned their spots in India's U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, after stellar performances in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Abhijeet/X

Key Points Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag, sons of cricket legends, have been named in India's U19 squad for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup.

Both players showcased excellent form in the recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy, with Anvay scoring 151 off 100 balls and Aaryavir hitting 173 off 143 balls.

The U19 Asia Cup will be held in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14.

India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, is in Group A with UAE, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The squad includes 15 players, with key matches against Nepal, Pakistan, and UAE scheduled for early November.

Karnataka's Anvay Dravid and Delhi's Aaryavir Sehwag were on Friday named in India's squad for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup to be played in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14. Anvay and Aaryavir, sons of former India cricketers Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag respectively, were in excellent form in the recently-concluded Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Impressive Performances in Vinoo Mankad Trophy

The 17-year-old Anvay scored an aggressive 151 off just 100 balls as Karnataka chased down a 300-plus target against Gujarat in the U19 competition earlier this month. Anvay had also showcased his promise, slamming a 67-ball 87 against Sri Lanka in a Youth ODI at Hambantota in July.

The 19-year-old Aaryavir too was in fine fettle in the Mankad Trophy, scoring a sensational 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh at Vizianagaram.

India's Asia Cup Campaign

India, led by Lakshya Raichandani, is placed in Group A alongside UAE, Nepal and Pakistan. The top two teams from Group A and Group B - Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia - will advance to the semifinals.

India U19 Squad and Schedule

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani [C], Aaryavir Sehwag, V K Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan [VC], Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid [WK], Rajat Baghel [WK], V Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod, Ishan Sood.

India's schedule: India vs Nepal, November 6, Muscat.

India vs Pakistan, November 8, Muscat.

India vs UAE, November 10, Muscat.