Anushka's Joke Makes Kohli Laugh at Airport!

Photographer Viral Bhayani captures candid moments of cricket stars and their families at Mumbai airport.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport after visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram.

On Sunday morning, a viral video captured the couple warmly posing with fans.

During the photo session, Anushka joked to Kohli, 'Aisa lag raha hai ham shaadi ka photo le rahe', making him laugh before they walked inside together.

Rohit Sharma touched down with wife Ritika Sajdeh, fresh from Shikhar Dhawan's wedding.

Dr Anjali Tendulkar made an appearance, making Mumbai airport feel like a celebrity hotspot!