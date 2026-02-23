HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Anushka's Joke Makes Kohli Laugh at Airport!

Anushka's Joke Makes Kohli Laugh at Airport!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2026 06:30 IST

x

Photographer Viral Bhayani captures candid moments of cricket stars and their families at Mumbai airport.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points

  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at Mumbai airport after visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram.
  • Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh arrived at Mumbai airport after attending Shikhar Dhawan's wedding.
  • Dr Anjali Tendulkar was also spotted, adding to the celebrity presence at Mumbai airport.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport after visiting Premanand Maharaj's ashram.

 

On Sunday morning, a viral video captured the couple warmly posing with fans.

During the photo session, Anushka joked to Kohli, 'Aisa lag raha hai ham shaadi ka photo le rahe', making him laugh before they walked inside together.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma touched down with wife Ritika Sajdeh, fresh from Shikhar Dhawan's wedding.

Rohit Sharma

Dr Anjali Tendulkar made an appearance, making Mumbai airport feel like a celebrity hotspot!

Anjali Tendulkar

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

J&K star Auqib Nabi not fazed by Ranji Trophy final
J&K star Auqib Nabi not fazed by Ranji Trophy final
Shubman Gill Meets Sundar Pichai During Google India Visit
Shubman Gill Meets Sundar Pichai During Google India Visit
'Hallmark of Indianness': Modi hails Indian-origin stars in T20 WC
'Hallmark of Indianness': Modi hails Indian-origin stars in T20 WC
Confirmed! Dhoni To Play For CSK in IPL 2026
Confirmed! Dhoni To Play For CSK in IPL 2026
After 50-over World Cup triumph India women eye T20 crown
After 50-over World Cup triumph India women eye T20 crown

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!0:49

Sakshi Malik's HOT Gym Avatar is Breaking the Internet!

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Fierce Boss Lady Look0:52

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Fierce Boss Lady Look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO