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Anushka Sharma Selected for India's T20I Series Against South Africa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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March 24, 2026 11:48 IST

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Anushka Sharma's impressive performance in the WPL 2026 has earned her a coveted spot in the Indian squad for the T20I series against South Africa, marking a significant step in her cricketing career.

Anushka Sharma was called up to the Indian squad on the back of some strong performances in the WPL

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma was called up to the Indian squad on the back of some strong performances in the WPL. Photograph: WPL/X

Key Points

  • Anushka Sharma receives her maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.
  • The T20I series in South Africa is part of India's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UK.
  • Kashvee Gautam, who has played Test and ODIs, is also included in the T20 squad.
  • Several players from the Australia series, including Sneha Rana and Amanjot Kaur, are not included in the South Africa squad.

Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, received her maiden India call-up for the five-match away T20I series against South Africa beginning on April 17.

Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni will host the series.

 

Sharma was signed by Gujarat Giants for Rs 45 lakh ahead of the WPL 2026 where she made an instant impact with the bat. The 22-year-old was part of the India A squad that featured in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Bangkok last month.

From the squad that featured in the 2-1 win over Australia, Sneha Rana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma don't find a place in the line-up for South Africa series.

Pacer Kashvee Gautam, who has played Test and ODIs for India, has been included in the T20 squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

The series is part of India's preparations for the T20 World Cup in the UK in June-July.

India Women's T20I Squad for South Africa Series

Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (WK), Anushka Sharma.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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