Anushka Sharma to lead India A against England

India A has unveiled its squads for the highly anticipated home series against England, with Anushka Sharma leading the limited-overs teams and Minnu Mani captaining the multi-day fixture, promising exciting cricket action.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma was called up to the Indian squad on the back of some strong performances in the WPL. Photograph: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Anushka Sharma has been named India A skipper for the limited-overs series against England.

Minnu Mani will captain India A for the multi-day match against England.

The series includes three T20Is in Pune from November 30, and three ODIs and one multi-day match in Mumbai in December.

All-rounder Shreyanka Patil and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma are included in the squads.

Shubha Satheesh, who impressed in previous Test matches, is part of the multi-day squad.

Anushka Sharma was named India A skipper for limited-overs series while Minnu Mani was named captain for the only multi-day match for an all-format home series against England.

India A vs England Series Schedule

India A and their English counterparts will first engage in a three-match T20I series to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on November 30, and December 3 and 6, before moving to Mumbai for the remainder of the series.

The two teams will play three one-dayers at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on December 8, 11, and 14, while the only multi-day match will be at the same venue from December 19.

Key Players And Squad Details

The limited-overs as well as multi-day squad features India all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who was left out from the national team's tour of South Africa in December, and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma.

The multi-day squad also features Shubha Satheesh, who had made an impressive Test debut against England in the 2023-24 season and had also featured in the Chennai Test against South Africa in 2024-25.

Squads:

For T20s: Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Sanika Chalke, Anushka Sharma (c), Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Minnu Mani (vc), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Monica Patel, Kashvee Gautam.

For One-day matches: Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Priya Punia, Anushka Sharma (c), Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (wk), Shipra Giri (wk), Minnu Mani (vc), Tejal Hasabnis, Shreyanka Patil, Amisha Bahukandi, Shabnam Shakil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, Kashvee Gautam.

For the Multi-Day match: Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Purvaja Verlekar, Henreitta Perera, Tejal Hasabnis (vc), Shipra Giri (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Minnu Mani (c), Shreyanka Patil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, Amisha Bahukandi, Happy Kumari, Shabnam Shakil.