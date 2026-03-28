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Home  » Cricket » Anushka Joins Smriti, Jemimah to Back RCB at IPL 2026 opener

Anushka Joins Smriti, Jemimah to Back RCB at IPL 2026 opener

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 28, 2026 21:01 IST

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Anushka Sharma's presence alongside women's cricket stars Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, and Jemimah Rodrigues boosted Royal Challengers Bengaluru's spirit at their IPL opener

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma joins women cricketers to cheer for RCB at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photograph: Screenshot

Key Points

  • Anushka Sharma attended the RCB IPL opener, showing her support for the team.
  • Indian women's cricket stars Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, and Jemimah Rodrigues joined Anushka Sharma in supporting RCB.
  • The presence of Anushka Sharma added excitement for fans, especially those of Virat Kohli.

Actor Anushka Sharma brought her cheer to the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, joining Indian women’s cricket stars Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, and Jemimah Rodrigues to support Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Anushka’s presence brought extra excitement, especially for fans of Virat Kohli, as she cheered on the team.

 

Mandhana and Shreyanka wore the RCB jersey with pride. Earlier this year, they had celebrated a big victory together, helping RCB lift the WPL title after defeating Jemimah Rodrigues’ Delhi Capitals in the final.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil were also in the stands.

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