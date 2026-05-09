Anukul Roy Aims For More Batting Responsibility At KKR

Jharkhand's Anukul Roy has emerged as a vital all-rounder for Kolkata Knight Riders, showcasing his spin bowling prowess and now seeking a more prominent role with the bat in the T20 league.

IMAGE: KKR has shown immense faith in him this season, regularly using him in the Powerplay. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Anukul Roy seeks a more significant batting role in the KKR middle order, aiming to replicate his domestic success.

Roy's disciplined left-arm spin has been crucial for KKR, with impressive bowling figures in the current T20 season.

Roy credits role clarity in his successful Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for Jharkhand, boosting his confidence.

Roy's journey mirrors Ishan Kishan's, inspiring him to pursue cricket and maintain a positive team environment.

Anukul Roy has quietly emerged as one of Kolkata Knight Riders' most impactful performers in a season that the team began poorly before turning around dramatically.

While his disciplined left-arm spin has drawn praise, the Jharkhand all-rounder believes he still has much more to offer with the bat and wants a bigger responsibility in the middle order.

Anukul Roy's Impactful Performances for KKR

Roy was one of the main architects of KKR's dominant win over Delhi Capitals on Friday, returning with 2/31 after dismissing DC top-scorer Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs at crucial stages.

KKR chased down 143 in just 14.2 overs to register their fourth straight win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the 27-year-old said he prepares himself equally for both roles and remains mentally ready to contribute whenever required.

"If we are batting first, I wish to contribute as much as possible with the bat for the team. Similarly, if we bowl first, it's about containing as much as possible, restricting runs and taking wickets so that we stay in the game," he said.

"I prepare myself so that I complete my four overs, so the preparation always stays in the mind."

Roy's Journey and Domestic Success

A key member of India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning side under Prithvi Shaw, Roy finished as the joint highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets in that tournament.

That batch also produced players like current India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh.

Roy entered IPL 2026 on the back of an outstanding Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign for Jharkhand, where he was named Player-of-the-Series after scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 160.31 and taking 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.41.

KKR showed immense faith in him this season, regularly using him in the Powerplay ahead of Sunil Narine and trusting him with middle-over responsibilities as well. He has played in all their 10 matches so far.

Despite often being used as a support bowler in a side packed with all-rounders, Roy has continued to make an impact. Against Delhi Capitals, he also grabbed a stunning boundary catch to dismiss Axar Patel.

Eyeing a Bigger Batting Role

His opportunities with the bat have been limited, but he made the most of them in KKR's much-needed first win of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

Batting at No. 8, Roy smashed an unbeaten 29 off 16 balls and stitched an unbroken 76-run stand off just 37 deliveries with Rinku Singh.

With 21 needed off the final two overs and Jofra Archer charging in, Roy swung the momentum by launching a slot ball for six in the penultimate over.

Roy admitted that he would like a bigger role with the bat and feels most comfortable as a finisher.

"Normally here at KKR I am sent to bat according to the situation, but waisa abhi ho nahin paya hai (things have not clicked much with the bat till now for me).

"But if you ask my favourite position, it is No. 6-7 as I've been batting at that position from the beginning. But if the team wants me to bat higher up, I'm ready like I have been doing in the domestic circuit.

"I have the idea to bat in the powerplay, I'm used to batting at that position. You can put me anywhere but, given a choice, I would like to bat at No. 6-7."

Role Clarity and Bowling Success

Roy said role clarity played a massive part in his successful SMAT campaign with Jharkhand, where he consistently batted at No. 5.

"My role was clear for Jharkhand, that I would bat at No. 5 whatever may be the situation, even if the wickets fall early or late.

"I was always sure of my batting position and that clarity really helped me in our campaign (SMAT). It also gave me the confidence from inside that the team is believing in my abilities."

Roy's bowling numbers this IPL season have been equally impressive.

He has picked up eight wickets from 20.1 overs across 10 matches at an average of 22.37, almost identical to Narine's 22.80 and better than Varun Chakravarthy's 25.00.

The left-arm spinner said his success has come from staying disciplined and sticking to simple plans.

"Bowling in the powerplay, it's about containing, don't give anything extra and use the long boundaries, and that has helped me. Coaches also give me a plan and I just try to stick to that and remain calm in my mind."

Inspiration from Ishan Kishan

Born in Seraikela, Jharkhand, Roy grew up in Samastipur, Bihar, before moving to Jamshedpur to pursue cricket at a time when Bihar did not have a Ranji Trophy team.

It was a journey similar to that of Ishan Kishan, who had moved from Patna to Jharkhand a year earlier. The two have shared a close bond since their U-16 days.

Roy said Kishan's journey inspired him deeply and praised the India wicketkeeper-batter for the positive energy he brings into every dressing room.

"He played one year before me (in Under-16 days) for Jharkhand. He went from Patna and I from Samastipur (Bihar), so we both had a similar path coming from Bihar.

"It's really a struggle when you stay away from family, like eating, playing, going to practice on time. He also did it. I also saw him and got inspired seeing him.

"Wherever he is, he always lifts the environment, makes it a happy atmosphere. Even if you had a bad day in the match, you go back and enjoy the atmosphere in the dressing room and think about the next day, not today."