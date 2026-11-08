Anshul Kamboj achieves rare ODI double in New Zealand

Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj etched his name in cricket history with a remarkable all-round performance in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, becoming the first visiting pacer to take two wickets and three catches in a match on New Zealand soil.

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Anshul Kamboj took two wickets (2/25) and three catches in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand, contributing significantly to their dismissal for 134.

He is the first-ever visiting pacer and only the second away player to achieve this rare feat in New Zealand.

Kamboj is also only the third Indian pacer in history to complete the double of two or more wickets and three or more catches in a single ODI match.

This performance places him among a select group of only 10 Indian players (three pacers, seven spinners) to achieve this milestone in ODI history.

Anshul Kamboj's dream run in New Zealand continued on Saturday, when he finished with a two-wicket haul and took three catches in the rain-hit 2nd ODI in Wellington at the Hnry Stadium. Kamboj removed Henry Nicholls and Blair Tickenir to finish with figures of 2/25 in eight overs as Zealand were bowled out for just 134.

A Historic All-Round Display

He also took three catches, leading to the dismissals of Tim Seifert (Auqib Nabi), Daryl Mitchell (Axar Patel), and Glen Phillips (Gurnoor Brar). The 25-year old is also only the first-ever visiting pacer to achieve the feat in New Zealand. He is also only the second away (or neutral) player to complete the feat in the country.

Rare Feat in Cricket History

The last instance of the same happening came from Australian spinner Greg Matthews (3 wickets, 3 catches) in 1986 at Auckland. The only player to do the same against the Black Caps was West Indies' Sheldon Cotrell (4 wickets, three catches) in a 2019 World Cup match in Manchester. Meanwhile, the rare feat has been done only twice by New Zealand players on home soil (Martin Crowe vs Australia in 1982 and Tim Southee vs India in Christchurch in 2022).

Indian Pacers' Elite Club

He is also only the third Indian pacer in history to complete the rare double of taking two (or more) wickets and three (or more) catches in the same ODI match. The last time such an instance occurred was during the famous 2011 World Cup quarter-final between India and Australia. He is only the 10th Indian player (3 pacers + seven spinners) to achieve the feat in the history of the sport.